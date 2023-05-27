Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VO traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.48. 380,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,271. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.89 and a 200-day moving average of $210.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

