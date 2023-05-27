GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of EAF opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 22.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,064 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 252.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,707 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

