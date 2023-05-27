Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,570 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 99.64% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

