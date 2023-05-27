Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Omnicell worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 1,722.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 355,831 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,817 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 451,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Omnicell by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 144,830 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -184.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

