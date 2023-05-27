Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2,374.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,141 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Bio-Techne worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

