Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,027,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,462 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

