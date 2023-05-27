Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,743 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,854,000 after purchasing an additional 910,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 765,087 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

