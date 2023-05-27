Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.