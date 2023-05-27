Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.17.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

