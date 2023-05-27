Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $733,495.50 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Grin has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $733,495.50 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,782.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00330931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00564086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00067757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00424437 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001212 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.