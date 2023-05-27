Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $21.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Grupo Bimbo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

