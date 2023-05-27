Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. The company had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

