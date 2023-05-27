Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guided Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,121. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

