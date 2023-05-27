GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 141,281 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 141,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Rush Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 499.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

