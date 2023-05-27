GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of TriNet Group worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

