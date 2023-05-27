GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.17 Million Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Avid Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 517.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 126,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Avid Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
