GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 127,703 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,703 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Premier worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 1,174.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $25.62 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

