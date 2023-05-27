GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 217,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

EFSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.