GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TopBuild worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.09.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLD. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.