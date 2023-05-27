GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENT opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CENT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.