GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 9,280 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Copa worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Copa by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Copa in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Copa Stock Up 1.0 %

Copa Dividend Announcement

Shares of Copa stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.