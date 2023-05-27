GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Community Bank System worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after buying an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after buying an additional 254,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

Community Bank System Stock Performance

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also

