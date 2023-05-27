Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised Haleon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.