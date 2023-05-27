Hall Kathryn A. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hall Kathryn A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.36. 2,347,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average of $200.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

