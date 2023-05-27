Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Harbour Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA SIVR traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $22.35. 389,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,148. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

