Harbour Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.0% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.28. 1,041,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

