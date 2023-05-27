Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Trading Up 1.6%

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. 359 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $89.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,409 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

