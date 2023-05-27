Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on the stock.

Harworth Group Price Performance

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 120 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £387.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.71. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 171 ($2.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 1,111.11%.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Stories

