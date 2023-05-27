Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on the stock.
Harworth Group Price Performance
Shares of HWG opened at GBX 120 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £387.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.71. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 171 ($2.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.
Harworth Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 1,111.11%.
Harworth Group Company Profile
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
Featured Stories
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.