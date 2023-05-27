Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Haynes International Trading Down 1.5 %

HAYN opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $578.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Haynes International

In other news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.