Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Trading Down 1.5 %

HAYN opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $578.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Haynes International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

In other news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.