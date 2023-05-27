Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.
Haynes International Trading Down 1.5 %
HAYN opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $578.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
