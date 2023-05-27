HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA stock opened at $264.41 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.