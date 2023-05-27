Head-To-Head Contrast: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -0.33% -9.38% -0.17% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $663.64 million 0.39 -$2.15 million ($0.54) -6.24 NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Priority Technology and NextMart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NextMart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Priority Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Priority Technology has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Priority Technology and NextMart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 285.76%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than NextMart.

Summary

Priority Technology beats NextMart on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: SMB Payments, B2B Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The SMB Payments segment focuses on card, electronic and digital-based payments at the point of sale by providing a suite of services including authorization, settlement and funding, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, payment security, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting. The B2B Payments segment deals with accounts payable and other commercial payments functions with the company’s payment services that utilize physical and virtual payment cards as well as ACH transactions. The Enterprise Payments segment includes payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of Electro

About NextMart

(Get Rating)

NextMart, Inc. engages in the art theme products and art themed real estate development business. Its business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed product lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, NM.

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.