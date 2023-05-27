Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Heart Test Laboratories Stock Down 15.9 %
Shares of HSCS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 171,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,565. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.