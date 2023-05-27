Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of HSCS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 171,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,565. Heart Test Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Heart Test Laboratories by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 129,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

