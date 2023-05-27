Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) CEO Acquires $30,690.00 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNAGet Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 4,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,285 shares in the company, valued at $13,955,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $53.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

