Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Earnings Results

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.
Hibbett Trading Down 11.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $39.19 on Friday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $499.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.
Insider Activity at Hibbett
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hibbett by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 131,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hibbett (HIBB)
