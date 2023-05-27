Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ASML by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ASML by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $27.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $735.93. 2,349,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,143. The company has a 50-day moving average of $655.07 and a 200-day moving average of $628.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $742.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

