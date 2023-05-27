Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after acquiring an additional 918,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

CVX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.08. 7,736,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.47. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

