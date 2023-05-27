Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $421.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,531,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,736. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.63. The stock has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

