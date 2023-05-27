Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.6 %

HOVNP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 6,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

