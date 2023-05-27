Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,469. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

