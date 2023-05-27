ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.77

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.77 and traded as high as $23.03. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 3,330,207 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ICICI Bank Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.