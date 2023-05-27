ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.77

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.77 and traded as high as $23.03. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 3,330,207 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 335.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

