ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) versus Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Critical Analysis

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -73,393.17% N/A -125.09% Bio-Techne 24.15% 15.31% 11.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and Bio-Techne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $586,000.00 1,889.76 -$416.57 million N/A N/A Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 11.89 $272.05 million $1.67 50.00

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ImmunityBio and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.22%. Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $104.45, indicating a potential upside of 25.10%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats ImmunityBio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics & Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate (IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. T

