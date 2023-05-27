Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.08). 2,026,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,466,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Industrials REIT from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 168 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Industrials REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £490.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Industrials REIT Company Profile

Industrials REIT Limited is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT Limited investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.