InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 956,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

InflaRx Stock Up 1.5 %

InflaRx stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,522. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $185.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFRX. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on InflaRx from $8.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Lifesci Capital upgraded InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InflaRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 275.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 634.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 61,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

