InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $43.33 Average PT from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of INMD opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. InMode has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InMode by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in InMode by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in InMode by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

