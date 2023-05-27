InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $43.33 Average PT from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
InMode Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of INMD opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. InMode has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.07.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMode (INMD)
