Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Sells $73,308.80 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.77. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 226.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 557.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

