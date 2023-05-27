Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Trading 1.4% Higher

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 1,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTAP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

