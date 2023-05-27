Insider Buying: Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL) Insider Purchases A$10,312.50 in Stock

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaye purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$10,312.50 ($6,875.00).
Robert Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 14th, Robert Kaye purchased 1,738 shares of Magontec stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$651.75 ($434.50).
- On Monday, April 17th, Robert Kaye acquired 35,477 shares of Magontec stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$13,303.88 ($8,869.25).
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Robert Kaye acquired 23,939 shares of Magontec stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$9,575.60 ($6,383.73).
- On Thursday, April 6th, Robert Kaye purchased 15,243 shares of Magontec stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$5,716.13 ($3,810.75).
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35.
Magontec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of generic and specialist alloys in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes magnesium and titanium cathodic corrosion protection (CCP) products, such as HyTonic anodes, Correx impressed current systems, CorroScout measuring systems, and S-Patron intelligent measuring and control systems for use in water storage vessels.
