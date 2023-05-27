Insider Buying: Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Buys 29,259 Shares of Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Andrea bought 29,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £9,948.06 ($12,373.21).

Marston’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 32.30 ($0.40) on Friday. Marston’s PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 32 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.35 ($0.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £213.31 million, a PE ratio of 161.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Marston's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 54 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.93) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marston’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.