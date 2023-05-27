Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys $12,200.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,456,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,264.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of SNAX stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.46.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
