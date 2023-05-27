Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys $12,200.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,456,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,264.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SNAX stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

About Stryve Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 721,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

