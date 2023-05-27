Insider Selling: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Sells £1,287,600 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Alexander Oskar Siffrin sold 1,110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £1,287,600 ($1,601,492.54).

CentralNic Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON CNIC opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.40) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($1.99). The stock has a market cap of £320.24 million, a PE ratio of -11,220.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

CentralNic Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.